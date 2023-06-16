All Sections
Footballer Gordon McQueen will inspire and protect the next generation of players

The death of footballer Gordon McQueen age 70 marks the passing of a towering figure in Scottish sport whose strength and personality defined the man both on and off the pitch.
By Scotsman editorial comment
Published 16th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

McQueen was among a pack of Scottish players who headed south during the 1970s to play with English clubs, bringing a certain edge to the game, with the giant defender helping Leeds United reach the peak of their powers.

His header at Wembley in 1977 that helped secure a 2-1 victory over England – before fans staged a pitch invasion and snapped the crossbar – was a moment captured in the hearts and minds of a generation of supporters. The photograph of his soaring manoeuvre also captures a reference to the future health battles endured by the player.

McQueen scored more than 40 goals during his distinguished career, which also included a spell at Manchester United, with it said most of them were scored with his head. McQueen’s diagnosis with vascular dementia in 2021 again highlighted the links between football, head injuries and the disease with his family, led by his sports broadcaster daughter Hayley McQueen, campaigning for greater awareness of these emerging risks among all players – from Sunday to Premier League. Ms McQueen has also called upon sports governing bodies to introduce a limit on headers that can be played during training.

Scotland international football player Gordon McQueen has died aged 70. PIC: SNS.Scotland international football player Gordon McQueen has died aged 70. PIC: SNS.
McQueen was one of the greatest players of his generation. His family dearly hopes his experiences will continue to inspire – and protect – the next.

