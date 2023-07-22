Filip Cegar has climbed 674 steps in the Eiffel Tower to raise money for hospital where he was treated

When Filip Cegar broke both his back and his breastbone in a sledging accident near Aberdeen, he must have feared the worst. His father, Petar, said his son had been “literally broken in half”.

After surgery to repair the damage, realign Filip’s spine and fix his spinal cord in place, he then began the arduous task of learning to walk again. Now the 13-year-old has shown just how good his treatment was and how well he has done during his recovery by climbing the 674 steps of the Eiffel Tower that are open to the public.

He did so to raise money for the Archie Foundation charity to buy equipment for the high-dependency unit at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, where he spent part of his treatment. He had hoped to make £2,000 but anaged to raise more than twice that amount.