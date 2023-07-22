All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Filip Cegar, a teenager 'broken in half' in horrific sledging accident, is an inspiration to us all – Scotsman comment

Filip Cegar has climbed 674 steps in the Eiffel Tower to raise money for hospital where he was treated
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

When Filip Cegar broke both his back and his breastbone in a sledging accident near Aberdeen, he must have feared the worst. His father, Petar, said his son had been “literally broken in half”.

After surgery to repair the damage, realign Filip’s spine and fix his spinal cord in place, he then began the arduous task of learning to walk again. Now the 13-year-old has shown just how good his treatment was and how well he has done during his recovery by climbing the 674 steps of the Eiffel Tower that are open to the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He did so to raise money for the Archie Foundation charity to buy equipment for the high-dependency unit at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, where he spent part of his treatment. He had hoped to make £2,000 but anaged to raise more than twice that amount.

The Archie Foundation’s Lynn Brooks said Filip was an “inspirational young man” and The Scotsman would like to wholeheartedly second that sentiment and add our congratulations. By overcoming such a daunting injury, he has demonstrated that, even in the worst of circumstances, there is always hope.

Related topics:Aberdeen
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.