Farewell to headteacher John - Angus Robertson

John Wilson, headteacher of Broughton High School

I express my sincere thanks to John Wilson, who this week retires as headteacher of Broughton High School.

Under his tenure, pupil pass rates across all qualifications have risen to record levels. In difficult times following disruption to learning from Covid and tight budgets, this is something to be applauded.

Broughton High School is the most international school in the country, with tens of pupils of different nationalities and languages, and John has been instrumental in creating a unique inclusive and internationalist spirit.

He has also empowered pupils to engage in decision-making about the school, allowing them to examine the history and legacy of the house names and to decide whether to update them.

Other staffing changes are happening, too. Congratulations to Shona Wallace, Depute Headteacher, who has been appointed as the Headteacher of Broxburn Academy in West Lothian Council. Best wishes to Sally MacMillan, who has been appointed the new Depute Headteacher. Guidance teacher, Colin Stewart, who is greatly admired for his care and encouragement of Brougton pupils over many years, is taking early retirement at the end of this term.

I know all new and remaining Broughton staff will welcome and work collegiately with the new acting headteacher, Roberta Porter.

The greatest success, of course, is for pupils to be happy and safe in their learning experience. It was the case when I attended Broughton High School some years ago and is certainly the case today.