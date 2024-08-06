Far-right’s bigotry won’t break the spirit of solidarity shown after their riots

No one can visit violence and terror on our streets without expecting to feel the full force of the law

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United Kingdom is a nation bound together by its diversity. Almost all of us who live here have family and roots in all parts of the country or from other countries across the world – myself included.

And it is this diversity that enriches our lives and has helped to make our country the economic, cultural and social success story it is today. From our NHS and public services to the private sector and voluntary work, those from around the world contribute hugely and positively to our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the last week, those people who have never accepted the diversity in our society have hijacked the grief of a community reeling from a vile attack to spread the politics of hate and division. The killing of three young girls and the attempted murder of more in Southport last week was horrific – and my thoughts are with the families and the community of Southport.

But when this community most needed support and help, politically motivated agitators spread the baseless rumour that the local Muslim community was in some way to blame, leading to a disgraceful attack on innocent people in the local mosque.

Since then, far-right, racist and Islamophobic riots have spread across our country – with properties and shops being ransacked and innocent people and police officers attacked. Not one to let a good opportunity pass them by, some of these thugs have looted shops, walking away with thousands of pounds of goods.

Stirring up trouble from Med beaches

We have even seen the horrific scenes of a hotel housing asylum seekers being set on fire, with people inside. Let’s call this what it is – far-right hooliganism and an attack on the most vulnerable in our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While communities across the country reel from the violence, the very agitators that are stirring up the trouble are fanning themselves on beaches under the Mediterranean sun – all while the people they have wound up are facing prosecution. The fact is that the people stirring up this trouble are not patriots – they are opposed to the values that unite our country and are encouraging violence against our police and emergency services.

When Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the rioters would face the full weight of the law, he was speaking for the nation. No one can visit violence and terror on our streets and not expect to pay the price.

Moments of hope

As Tommy Robinson plans to rally in Glasgow in early September, the voice of Scotland is clear – we do not want the politics of hate and division on our streets. But amidst the violence and chaos, we have also seen moments of hope – of solidarity and unity among citizens.

From Liverpool mosques opening their doors to welcome and educate people to non-Muslims standing in protection of mosques from violent protest, we have seen the best of our people amidst the turmoil. It is this spirit of solidarity – of common belonging and shared values – that unites our country, regardless of religious or ethnic background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our diversity is our strength – and no amount of bigotry or intimidation can change that fact. As communities begin the hard work of clearing up, the message that the public send these rioters has to be clear: not in our name.