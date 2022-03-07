Faculty women are ‘breaking the bias’ - Ruth Crawford

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC pictured during the appointment of law officers at the Scottish Parliament in June last year (Picture: Fraser Bremner-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This year’s theme is ‘break the bias’, to work towards a world where women are valued and celebrated. And there’s a strong case for doing so within the workplace. A study on workplace diversity by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology illustrated that when office staff numbers are split evenly along gender lines, revenues can go up by as much as 41 per cent. Organisations with diverse teams made better business decisions. According to the report, women also show high levels of emotional intelligence, empathy, and communication skills. These are all pillars of a good business: so this provides a strong rationale, and an appropriate opportunity, to tackle gender imbalances in the workplace, not least in the Faculty of Advocates.

All of us suffered due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19. They put harsh demands on women with children and with other caring responsibilities. Research shows that, while lockdowns affected everyone, they impacted more heavily on women’s wellbeing, mental health and financial stability.

The Faculty is acutely aware of the need to promote and encourage diversity within its membership. Such diversity reflects the population it serves in its pursuit of justice for all those who live and work in Scotland. Our fair instruction policy recognises that advocates should be instructed based on their skills, experience, and ability. We have internal procedures to ensure that, where work requires to be allocated, it is allocated fairly and without discrimination on grounds of age, disability, gender, race, religion or belief, or sexual orientation. We periodically review work allocation to ensure these procedures, and the principles underpinning them, are observed.

For some time, the Faculty has encouraged and promoted diversity among newer members by providing scholarships to those who want to train as devils, then practise as Advocates at the Bar. Our Lord Hope, Faculty, and SCLR Scholarships all aim to improve accessibility. Applicants must demonstrate sufficient ability to merit an award, but greater weighting is given to those in financial need or from groups currently under-represented.

Our outreach programmes at schools and higher education institutions encourage young women to consider a career at the Bar. We also provide sponsorships for events that cover issues of particular relevance to women. Female advocates are represented within our top leadership structures and we are immensely proud of the many inspirational women who belong to the Faculty. They are stellar examples of what women can achieve within the legal system. They are all, consciously or unconsciously, ‘breaking the bias’.

It is perhaps invidious to single out individuals but, last year, Faculty was delighted by the appointment of Dorothy Bain QC as Lord Advocate and Ruth Charteris QC as Solicitor General - the first time in Scottish legal history that both law officers have been women. We also applaud Ashley Edwards QC, recently appointed principal Crown Counsel leading the team of Advocates Depute prosecuting serious crime. We also congratulate her assistant, Susanne Tanner QC.

These appointments are a timely recognition of the fact that women can and do succeed in the law. Last week also saw the unveiling of a portrait of Lady Dorrian, which the Faculty commissioned to mark her elevation as the first woman Lord Justice Clerk.

Progress is being made on gender imbalance. The rate of change here may not be as fast as some might hope, but events such as International Women’s Day help to prompt further efforts and to recognise the strong and continuing contribution of women to the wider interests of justice. As women, each of us can play our part by choosing to be ‘visible’, making sure we are heard and that our achievements are recognised.

The Bar is best served by a wide range of diverse views and approaches. I would encourage all with an interest or career in the law to work hard, recognise your ability, and be confident of your own identity as women and your independence of mind.

Finally, please develop a professional and support network. There are plenty of us here to help. This will prove indispensable, both to celebrate your personal successes and to support you when things do not go the way you had hoped.