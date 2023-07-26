All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Exciting opportunities in renewable energy jobs - Kay Lejeune

From wind turbines to solar panels and battery storage to hydrogen, clean, renewable energy sources are now the country's largest source of electricity, generating 43 per cent of annual power needs. It’s a good time to become part of a thriving sector.
By Kay Lejeune
Published 26th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST
 Comment

From wind turbines to solar panels and battery storage to hydrogen, clean, renewable energy sources are now the country's largest source of electricity, generating 43% of annual power needs. It’s a good time to become part of a thriving sector.

According to McKinsey analysis, the estimated full-time-equivalent personnel requirements for the global wind and solar industries will more than quadruple by 2030.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In May 2022, the government announced the creation of the Green Jobs Delivery Group to help ensure the UK has the workforce it needs – it plans to support the delivery of up to 480,000 skilled green jobs by 2030 thanks to policies set out in the Energy Security Strategy and Net Zero Strategy.

Kay Lejeune, Director of People & Culture at Natural PowerKay Lejeune, Director of People & Culture at Natural Power
Kay Lejeune, Director of People & Culture at Natural Power

The UK's renewable energy industry is at the forefront of technological development, with a range of opportunities available for people at all stages of their careers.

Alex Wray, our software development manager, has a team of 20 located globally from Alaska to Strasburg, solving new challenges every day. For example, exploring AI and fast-tracking the processing of wind turbine inspection materials; and developing technology to protect endangered bat species.

Lesley Cartwright, a longstanding technical professional in the oil and gas industry, was among thousands who lost their jobs as global energy demand plummeted during Covid-19. Losing her job became the push she needed to make the switch to renewables. She worked with a recruitment consultant to help identify transferable skills, and today she’s one of our senior consenting and environmental impact assessment consultants.

In our bid to meet climate targets, Lesley’s career change is the kind of move we hope can be replicated to ensure we have the manpower needed to deliver our obligations.

The UK's renewable energy industry is at the forefront of technological developmentThe UK's renewable energy industry is at the forefront of technological development
The UK's renewable energy industry is at the forefront of technological development

McKinsey also points to several key strategies to tackle the talent gap, including early capture of high potential employees such as recruitment initiatives at universities; and clear career pathway development so people can visualise a future with their employer.

Becoming an employer of choice, as cliché as it sounds, will become vital for firms operating in renewables. Not just attracting talent from other industries, but retaining them in the long term.

Stewart Reid spent six years working offshore providing life support services to a diving vessel but decided this was not a viable long-term career if he wanted to balance work and family life. His first onshore role was with Natural Power as an HSEQ advisor. He has since progressed his career by completing a degree in BSc Occupational Safety & Health, and now continues to flourish as an HSEQ Manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There's a huge breadth of roles and career pathways available. A single project requires the contribution of people with a range of skillsets; from ecologists, planners and project managers, to engineers, communications professionals, business developers and even drone pilots.

You could work outdoors on land or at sea, in an office or in a laboratory, and many roles provide opportunities for global travel. Working in renewables offers the chance to be part of an exciting, growing industry as well as playing a part in the protection of the environment – from saving rare species and protecting human life, to optimising our natural resources to create a long-lasting, sustainable source of energy.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.