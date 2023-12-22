All Sections
European Super League backers should be given chance to show they would change football for the better – Scotsman comment

Football must always be a grassroots game or it will lose the magic that makes it so popular
Gustaf Lagerbielke scores for Celtic in the Uefa Champions League match against Feyenoord earlier this month (Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)Gustaf Lagerbielke scores for Celtic in the Uefa Champions League match against Feyenoord earlier this month (Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)
The European Court of Justice’s ruling that Uefa and Fifa acted unlawfully when they blocked the creation of a European Super League means that plan is now back on the table, to the concern of many. However, given both organisations have shown themselves to be terrible custodians of the game, the backers of the new league should at least be given a chance to show they could do better.

One fear is that the members of the league would become an untouchable elite, forming what amounts to a closed shop because of the disparity in wealth, even with some promotion and relegation. The ESL must address this problem if they are to succeed.

Furthermore, football is a grassroots game, not the plaything of billionaires. It’s more than merely a form of entertainment, it’s part of our culture. So the new league should be subject to government regulation that ensures it remains the people’s game. The reason is simple: this is where the magic comes from, this is why it’s such a big deal – a fact that the game’s financiers should never overlook.

