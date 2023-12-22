Gustaf Lagerbielke scores for Celtic in the Uefa Champions League match against Feyenoord earlier this month (Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

The European Court of Justice’s ruling that Uefa and Fifa acted unlawfully when they blocked the creation of a European Super League means that plan is now back on the table, to the concern of many. However, given both organisations have shown themselves to be terrible custodians of the game, the backers of the new league should at least be given a chance to show they could do better.

One fear is that the members of the league would become an untouchable elite, forming what amounts to a closed shop because of the disparity in wealth, even with some promotion and relegation. The ESL must address this problem if they are to succeed.

