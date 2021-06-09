The excitement feels palpable – and so it should. A generation of Scots have waited their entire lives for this and with just two days to go until the European Championships start, the buzz around the nation feels refreshing after a torrid 15 months.

I feel immensely lucky to be part of it all.

After joining The Scotsman in October, the one thing I was desperate to happen was for Scotland to qualify for the Euros – despite being born in the North East of England.

Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall reacts during the international friendly soccer match between Luxembourg and Scotland. Picture: AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

Why?

Of course, I'm a huge football fan, but seeing my better half roll around the floor in a state of shock and excitement, shedding genuine genuine tears, when Scotland qualified was a rare bright moment in a difficult period.

It gave hope that maybe, just maybe, Scotland could enjoy being together again, on the biggest stage, after months of being locked in our homes in an attempt to battle a virus that has disrupted so much.

Closed pubs and being apart from each other has, sadly, become the norm in recent months, but the Euros offer our country and our community a chance to unite and be together as one.

For those of us who have struggled with a lost sense of community, this summer now offers that in abundance. From a personal perspective being able to bring you the news of which pubs will show the games, tournament previews and the breaking news of Glasgow's fan zones have left me with a sense of real excitement.

With everything we have to bring you throughout the tournament, this will be one of the most enjoyable times in my professional career.

I've been lucky enough to call Scotland my home since 2012, and have seen the national sides have countless near misses, yet the fans remained faithful throughout. Nothing brings Scotland together more than international sport and, after months apart, Euro 2020 promises to be special for the nation.