Culture Secretary Angus Robertson and National Librarian Amina Shah at the launch of the National Library of Scotland’s centenary. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Neither she nor the board members who backed her in censorship row over feminist book can be trusted to uphold the values the institution should embody

Scotland’s National Librarian has some front, I’ll give her that.

If we did not live in quite the maddest of times, Amina Shah would long ago have resigned (or been sacked) from her position as head of one of Scotland’s great institutions. Instead, she remains, her presence in the National Library proof that the way has been lost.

Shah’s capitulation, earlier this year, to staff who threatened disruption if she allowed the inclusion of a book of feminist writing in an exhibition celebrating the National Library’s centenary should have been enough for Culture Secretary Angus Robertson to intervene and remove her from her role.

Instead, despite the publication last week of an independent report which is highly critical of Shah, she remains chief executive of the National Library.

The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht – a best-selling collection of essays by feminists involved in the campaign to defend women’s rights against the demands of trans activists – received more nominations from members of the public for inclusion in the Dear Library exhibition than any other book and was, initially, to be part of the display of volumes that have impacted and influenced generations of readers.

But, after members of the National Library’s LGBT staff network complained and threatened disruption, Shah pulled the book, which includes pieces by novelist JK Rowling, former SNP MP Joanna Cherry and ex-Scottish Labour leader Johann Lamont.

Following weeks of protests, the library capitulated and, last month, the book – edited by journalist Susan Dalgety and policy analyst Lucy Hunter Blackburn – was reinstated to the exhibition.

Beasts did not moan. The sky did not rage. The crops did not wither.

The National Library’s decision to commission an independent report into this stupidity was an unnecessary act of self-flagellation. The fact that Shah was not sacked – nor felt the need to resign – when the facts of her behaviour first emerged two months ago tells us that we’re firmly in the post-accountability era.

But we should be grateful for this reckless decision to shine a light on the way in which trans activists have captured the public sector.

The Women Who Wouldn't Wheesht was one of 200 books selected by staff for inclusion in the exhibition but the investigation – conducted by an unnamed advocate – reveals that members of the LGBT staff network complained that its inclusion would be seen as endorsement of its views which they described as “discriminatory and exclusionary”.

First things first, the views expressed in the book are neither of these things. Rather, the book tells of the fight to defend women’s rights. The attempt to characterise this as discrimination is risible.

Beyond that, those “concerns” about being seen to endorse the book’s views are chilling.

The views of the librarian of the books he or she curates are absolutely irrelevant. We, the readers, understand this. We know that the inclusion in the crime section of The Girl on the Train does not mean the man behind the counter endorses binge drinking, murder or, for that matter, public transport.

The librarian isn’t just a shelf stacker but a defender of the right to learn and to express ideas. In Scotland, the National Librarian is a standard bearer for the enlightenment values that infuse the codes by which we live today.

Amina Shah is not – and can never be – that figurehead.

Interviewed on the BBC’s Front Row podcast, last week, she said the initial decision to exclude The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht from the exhibition was because it “detailed violence, aggression and anger online or in real life”. This did not fit with the remit of the exhibition.

Let me call bullshit on that explanation. The Dear Library exhibition is described on the NLS website as a “love letter” which includes the chances to see “libraries in popular culture” and “protest banners”.

It is not possible to tell the story of libraries in popular culture or of modern protest without telling the stories of generations of feminist campaigners and it is not possible to tell the stories of generations of feminist campaigners without talking about violence, aggression, and anger, all of which are routinely unleashed upon women who reject the demands of trans activists as they have been unleashed upon women throughout history.

What sanitised version of the world does Shah wish to present? Is she concerned about protecting the fundamental right to freedom of expression or does she just want to see a stream of Instagram posts from visitors along the lines of “Just went to the Natty Lib! Squeeeee!”?

Shah went on to say she feared the fraught and polarised debate on the issue of gender meant the risk of violence to both the authors and staff who had raised concerns.

If these concerns were based on anything said during consultations with staff then perhaps the national librarian should have been talking to Police Scotland rather than the BBC.

Doing the public contrition thing, Shah said that while it had not been an easy time, it had been a journey of learning that had “widened the discussion and been a reminder of how many people value libraries”.

Ten out of 10 for chutzpah, there. When you think about it – like, really actually think about it – Amina Shah had been the conduit for a broader debate.

The law is clear on the rights of women and the days of the indulgence of the demands of trans activists must end.

Any employee at the National Library of Scotland who threatened disruption if The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht was included in the centenary exhibition should be subject to disciplinary action.

And Amina Shah – along with the board members who backed her cowardly act of censorship – should go.