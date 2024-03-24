Euan McColm: Kate's dignity should have shamed the trolls but, sadly, many won't care

For Catherine, Princess of Wales, sharing her health news was an act of great courage and kindness – but it was also an obligation: Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

She was the very model of grace under pressure. After weeks of intense – and frequently unpleasant – speculation about the state of her health, the Princess of Wales’ statement on Friday, revealing she is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, was both powerful and moving. In a short video released by Kensington Palace on Friday evening, Kate explained that – following successful abdominal surgery – doctors discovered cancer had been present and she was now in the early stages of a course of “preventative chemotherapy”.

I can’t have been alone in finding myself in tears by the time the Princess had begun addressing others living with the disease, urging them to lose neither faith nor hope and assuring them they were not alone.

Recent weeks have seen the most grotesque rumours about Kate and the state of her marriage to William, Prince of Wales. Of course, speculation about the private lives of the Royal Family is nothing new but social media, with its lack of filters, has allowed cruel conspiracies and downright lies to flourish. You have to hope at least some of those who indulged that nonsense feel, having watched a young mother of three explain how she and her husband have dealt with explaining her diagnosis to their three young children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, now feel at least some degree of shame.

Many won’t because, to them, the royals are not real people but caricatures of privilege and excess.

Look, I’m not going to argue that the lives of the Windsors aren’t a million miles from most people’s experience, but there are times – such as on Friday evening – when they are all us.

Kate’s statement was not profoundly moving solely because she is a young mother facing a serious health battle – though that would have been more than enough – but because she made us think of those close to us who’ve been affected by cancer.

I’m 54 now and three friends are currently under the care of oncologists. I’m sure these statistics are far from unusual.

So when I listened to Kate, I felt not only for her and her family but for those I love who are now being treated for the disease and the downright unfairness of their circumstances.

From across the political spectrum on Friday night came supportive statements. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery” while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added “I am heartened by the Princess of Wales’ optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope”.

I’m afraid I found First Minster Humza Yousaf’s statement rather crass. His remark that “Royalty or not” Kate has a right to privacy seemed unnecessarily political to me.

We use a certain kind of language when it comes to cancer. We talk about courageous battles, about brave sufferers who will defeat the disease. But, while this sort of thing might momentarily lift spirits, the truth – as anyone who has seen the physical and emotional impact of the disease up close will know – is that sufferers don’t always feel like warriors. Rather, they often have to deal with crippling pain and paralysing fear.

And so Kate’s message of solidarity was an especially good thing. The knowledge that one is not alone in facing the most difficult challenges can do no harm.

This is something one of my friends recovering from cancer understands well and he’s determined to put his experience to good use.

Late last year, the stand-up comedian Matt Forde underwent major surgery after doctors discovered a cancerous tumour at the base of his spine. The successful operation, which took 13 hours, was deeply invasive and had inevitable consequences which have included Matt now having to use a stoma.

Since returning to his weekend radio show and to the podcast he records with his mate and fellow comic Jon Richardson, Matt has made a point of talking frequently about his “bag”.

The old, pre-cancer Matt would – he says - have been horrified by the prospect of having to live with a Stoma. Now? Well, now it’s no big deal at all. Now it’s just part of life and life is good as his recovery continues.

In talking openly and with such humour about a subject that remains little discussed in public, Matt is performing a great service.

At a time when, I’m sure, she would much rather have been home with her young family, Kate did something similar with her filmed statement.

Cancer is a leveller. No matter where we stand in society, the risk that it will strike remains constant.

The Princess of Wales’ status means nothing as she undergoes treatment but, of course, her role has dictated to a great degree how she has handled her circumstances.

Simply, Kate had no choice but to speak up. We expect accountability from our modern royal family and her continued absence from public life without a full explanation would not have been tolerated.

I doubt all the many privileges of royalty can truly compensate for the fact Kate had to go public in the first place. Sharing her news was an act of great courage and kindness but it was also an obligation.

Still, by speaking now, Kate has ensured she will get the privacy she and her family need need going forward. Let’s hope her treatment is swift and fully effective and let’s hold the same wish for everyone now dealing with serious illness.