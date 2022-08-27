Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is, of course, irony in this enthusiasm for state intervention from those who have profited so handsomely from a market which did much to create this mess. However, the situation is too urgent and extreme to dwell upon mere irony.

These companies know that vast numbers of grossly inflated bills would simply not be paid. So what do they do then? Cut off households and businesses by the million? That is not a feasible option, either commercially or politically, as even Ms Truss might soon discover.

It is idle to talk about nationalising the suppliers as that would achieve nothing in the short term. Indeed the big energy companies would gladly get rid of their retail businesses if someone would take them off their hands.

Liz Truss may discover that allowing a situation in which millions of households are unable to pay their bills will have a political cost (Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Government must freeze bills immediately while it works out a strategy. This means accelerating every approach to reducing gas dependency. It must look at the whole supply chain to identify where fortunes are being made. And it should review the role of a failed regulator.