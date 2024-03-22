Once upon a time, a customer had a problem with her electricity bill, so she called for help. Just three rings later, her fairy godmother, who, by chance, happened to be moonlighting for the energy company answered the phone. “Hello, customer service, how can I help you?” she trilled. “Well, I found this number prominently displayed on the front page of your website and I’ve got a problem with my bill.”

“Oh, yes, I’ve pulled up your account and can see exactly where we’ve gone wrong, just bear with me… there, that’s all sorted now. Many apologies.” “Really? That’s it?” “Yes, everything is fine now.” And the customer lived happily ever after. The End.

