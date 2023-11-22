End of UK Top Gear show for 'foreseeable future' is a real blow to its legions of fans – Scotsman comment
Top Gear began life in 1977 as a fairly modest TV programme based on car reviews and road safety advice. However, following its 2002 revival by Jeremy Clarkson and co, it grew into a global behemoth. So the BBC’s decision to shelve the show for the “foreseeable future” – following the car crash during filming last year which left host Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff with serious injuries – is a big one.
While international formats will continue – the show had local versions in 11 countries, in addition to being sold all around the world – the UK programme was its beating heart. The undoubted magic of Clarkson-era show – in which the cars essentially became ‘vehicles’ for high-quality laddish humour – won many fans, but was marred by scandals such as the racist abuse of a man who helped build a bridge in the Burma Special.
After some lacklustre iterations, much of that magic had been recaptured by Flintoff, along with co-presenters Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris. With legions of fans in the UK and beyond, Top Gear will be missed.
