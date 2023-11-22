Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff, seen at The Oval ground in September, was seriously injured in a crash while filming an episode of Top Gear (Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Top Gear began life in 1977 as a fairly modest TV programme based on car reviews and road safety advice. However, following its 2002 revival by Jeremy Clarkson and co, it grew into a global behemoth. So the BBC’s decision to shelve the show for the “foreseeable future” – following the car crash during filming last year which left host Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff with serious injuries – is a big one.

While international formats will continue – the show had local versions in 11 countries, in addition to being sold all around the world – the UK programme was its beating heart. The undoubted magic of Clarkson-era show – in which the cars essentially became ‘vehicles’ for high-quality laddish humour – won many fans, but was marred by scandals such as the racist abuse of a man who helped build a bridge in the Burma Special.

