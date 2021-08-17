Encouraging new ideas to meet net zero emissions strategy - Marta Smart

Marta Smart, Head of Partnership Funding, SSE

It begs the question, ‘what role can renowned industrial giants have in encouraging new ideas to tackle net zero?’ The phrase ‘net zero’ is a much used, perhaps less well understood term to describe a target of completely negating the amount of greenhouse gases produced by human activity. SSE committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions from all of our business operations by 2050 at the latest.

On the face it, SSE adopts and installs tried and tested technologies to bring us large scale offshore and onshore wind farms. The company is at the forefront of the net zero transition, currently constructing the world’s largest off-shore wind farm at Dogger Bank and investing £7.5bn in the five years to 2025 in low carbon infrastructure. These huge investments have brought new innovations, Doggar Bank’s wind turbines have a blade length of 107m - longer than a football pitch.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile SSE leads the charge for Peterhead Power Station to become one of the UK’s first full carbon capture power plants, capturing and storing 1 million tonnes of CO2 per year. But reaching net zero can surely not be the domain of only the giants.

SSE adopts and installs tried and tested technologies to bring us large scale offshore, above, and onshore wind farms. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

John Kerry, Climate Envoy for the US recently said; ‘“I’m told by scientists that 50 per cent of the reductions we have to make by 2050 or 2045 are going to come from technologies we don’t yet have.” This caused controversy as scientists and engineers contested that the urgency was in using current technology more quickly. The time taken to develop new ideas would be too slow.

My contention is that we need all hands on deck. We need to get the tried and tested technologies deployed quickly, as SSE is doing in offshore wind and carbon capture. But we also need the bright new start-ups, innovating and devising the new ideas that will become the tried and tested technologies of the future.

The UK government is offering funding for innovations in hydrogen; energy storage and carbon capture and usage technologies, to name just a few. SSE has many examples of jointly funding technology development projects with government, like the Aberdeen Hydrogen Project, now operating hydrogen buses across the city.

This ecosystem of joint government and industrial funding is vital in an effective innovation ecosystem. However, it only pulls through technologies that have made it to trial stage.

As vital to the innovation ecosystem is the generation of new ideas as quickly as possible, through initiatives such as Converge.

Converge operates at the start of the pipeline, reaching into the Scottish academic communities and pulling those fresh ideas at conceptual stage. Many of these ideas will need to be generated to create just one that will achieve commercial reality. An effective innovation ecosystem needs support and funding at all stages in the innovation pipeline, and with the drive to net zero more urgent than ever, ensuring these support and facilitation systems are in place is vital.

Achieving net zero emissions across all human activity has no single solution. Innovation will be needed in every facet of life from how we drink coffee to how we heat our homes; to how we manage our land; to how we move around. Like I say, we need all hands-on deck.

This SSE sponsored award for Converge is one way we can encourage new competitive ideas to bring about an accelerated path to decarbonising our economy. We can all let the Scottish innovation ecosystem flourish.