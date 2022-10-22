Polly Jones was sacked after planning to stand as a parliamentary candidate in 2019 (Picture: Newsquest/SWNS)

Ms Jones was dismissed by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations after telling her employer that she wanted to seek the Labour nomination in Argyll and Bute ahead of the 2019 general election. They refused approval and shortly afterwards sacked her.

As a native of Argyll, I can testify that it has never been a Labour stronghold. Candidates stand as a service to the party and to give voters their democratic option, rather than in expectation of victory.

That is a necessary role within any party and should not be a sackable offence. Backed by her union, Unison, Ms Jones took her case the whole way and the Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled that participation in democracy is “a philosophical belief” which should have protected her employment rights.

Unison believes that the ruling sets a legal precedent which will allow others in public and charitable sectors to stand for election without retribution or obstruction. That should be welcomed by all political parties which are not overloaded with talent – particularly in less winnable seats.

It is also strikes a blow for political freedoms within Scotland’s “third sector”, much of which has got far too close to government and fears to step out of line. Nobody within these organisations should be afraid to raise their heads, as long as they are doing their jobs.