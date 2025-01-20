Employers can help their staff beat the January blues

Aim for a supportive and productive workplace, writes ​Noele McClelland

With the new year behind us and the enthusiasm with which we made resolutions now beginning to wane, today marks Blue Monday.

The term was coined to describe what is regarded as the most depressing day of the year. But is there any truth to the claim, and what can employers do to foster happy and healthy workplaces amid the gloom?

Blue Monday was introduced in 2004 as part of a marketing campaign for a travel business. It factored in elements such as poor weather, post-Christmas debt, and regret over failed resolutions to designate the third Monday of January as the most melancholic day of the year.

Noele McClelland is an Employment partner, Thorntons

Scientists have widely dismissed the concept, but Blue Monday has persisted, partly because organisations have used it as a platform to address mental health and wellbeing.

While Blue Monday might be based on shaky science, it provides an opportunity to spotlight a crucial issue: mental health in the workplace.

According to a recent survey, 5.3 million workers, or 16 per cent of the UK workforce, called off sick for mental health reasons in 2024. Furthermore, 19 per cent of respondents said they are uncomfortable asking for mental health leave; this figure rises to 26 per cent for women and 27 per cent for those aged over 55.

Workplace mental health issues can stem from various factors, including strained relationships with colleagues, excessive workloads, tight deadlines, inadequate training, and feelings of isolation – particularly for remote workers.

Recognising these issues and addressing them proactively with internal policies and procedures, and appropriate training for management, is essential for fostering a supportive and productive workplace.

January isn’t just synonymous with Blue Monday; it also incorporates “Massive Monday”, the first full working Monday after the holidays and the busiest day of the year for job applications, according to recruiters.

Blue Monday and Massive Monday offer ideal opportunities for employers to reflect on their workplace strategies and make meaningful changes.

Salary remains a key motivator for many jobseekers, but non-monetary benefits also have a part to play. While company-wide pay increases may not be feasible, consider other benefits to reward and retain employees, such as gym memberships and travel discounts.

Offering work-life balance is also essential. Employers should encourage a positive work environment with breakout areas, flexible working arrangements, and realistic workloads. These steps can significantly enhance employee satisfaction and reduce burnout.

A lack of challenge or growth often drives employees to seek new roles. Offering robust training programmes that have clear routes for progression, leadership development initiatives, and both internal and external learning opportunities can help to keep employees engaged and loyal.

It’s important to encourage open communication. Businesses must actively seek employee feedback on how the workplace can improve. Transparent dialogue and visible action on suggestions build trust and show employees they are valued. Engagement surveys can be a really good way of finding out what is important to your staff, provided of course you take appropriate action.

Finally, employers can support positive mental health by investing in relevant resources including counselling, mental health first aiders and occupational health services. Less formal initiatives, including awareness campaigns, walking clubs, and policies that support healthy lifestyles, can also help.

With one in four Scots experiencing mental health issues at some point, employers are ideally positioned to build a culture where colleagues thrive, rather than survive, not just in January, but throughout the year.