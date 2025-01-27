Emergency alert exposes Scotland's domestic abuse shame

Millions of phones received an emergency alert for Storm Eowyn. | Getty Images

Over the last few days, the chaos over Storm Éowyn has highlighted the twisted reality facing thousands: no one is more affected than those subjected to domestic violence.

'Victims' is pejorative nonsense. People who fall foul of a crime deserve every support. That includes accepting that national emergencies present a unique challenge to them.

The Cabinet Office issued the Emergency Alert on Thursday, 23 January, "In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and associated disruption, and in consultation with the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive.

"The Emergency Alert system will send a message to every compatible mobile phone in the areas at most risk, containing information about the weather warnings and guidance on how to stay safe."

Women's Aid Northern Ireland issued urgent safety advice aimed at service users or targets of domestic abuse who may have a hidden mobile phone. It warned that they should turn it off before mobile phones make a loud siren-like sound, even if they are set on silent. The sound and vibration lasted for about 10 seconds.

"If you have a hidden phone, please turn it off now to prevent it from making a sound when the alert is issued. Only turn the phone back on when it is safe to do so, as the alert will make a loud noise."

Approximately 4.5 million people received the Emergency Alert, the tool's largest real-life use. The technology is clearly well-meaning. The issue, as ever, is that the most vulnerable are posed to suffer more.

If that makes you uncomfortable, it should. Domestic abuse crimes have increased by 11 per cent in Scotland. Scottish Government figures released last month report that in 2023/24, Police Scotland recorded 63,867 incidents of domestic abuse.

Between April and September 2024, there were 20,271 reported crimes of domestic abuse, compared to 18,243 during the same period in 2023, an increase of 2,028 crimes, according to Police Scotland's 2024/25 Quarter 2 Performance Report.

Of those incidents recorded, 81 per cent involved a male perpetrator and female victim, 15 per cent featured a female perpetrator and male victim, and 3 per cent featured same-sex couples. And where age is known, approximately 35 per cent of all incidents reported featured a male perpetrator under 35.

Advising people at risk of domestic violence to switch off secret phones ahead of time is ignoring the broader issue. UK Government guidance notes that people can opt out of the system. There is something profoundly perverse about calculating which emergency, domestic or national, poses the greater individual risk.

There are repeated instances now of domestic violence encompassing digital abuse. Technology has made it easier to track and control. The Women's Aid website has harrowing advice sections about how to cover your online browser experience, protect your location, and warn you about the control of your admin account.

Technological convenience is rampant, but innovations that protect life may have the inverse effect. It is not an unfair supposition that if anyone fears enough for their life to hide a phone, they may not have the time, knowledge or freedom to fix its system settings, particularly if they are locked in with their abuser in the case of a storm or other national emergency.

The UK government launched a national Emergency Alerts service in March 2023. When the system was being developed, domestic abuse charities warned the UK government's emergency alert test could put survivors in danger.

Women's Aid expressed concern that the system poses "potential safety risks". The group said many domestic abuse survivors have a second phone, which the perpetrator does not know. It is an essential form of communication with friends or family since some abusers confiscate, monitor or control their partner's phone.

At the time of the first national test in April 2023, nearly all social media shares from politicians and well-meaning individuals focused on videos and infographics with advice about switching devices off or putting them on aeroplane mode for survivors' immediate safety.

A culture of shame and fear often dogs anyone who has experienced bullying, intimidation and violence in their own home. Scottish Women's Aid has noted domestic violence figures are likely to be much higher as not all incidents are reported to the police.

The suddenness of the storm's severity or the abruptness of its departure cannot mean that survivors are disregarded. This will not be the last national emergency, but it is the first one to pause and reflect on the actual consequences of the technology. Politically, the four home nations coordinate on whether to activate the warning system. The same scope exists to discuss how best to protect vulnerable people from the law of unintended consequences.

A national conversation needs to take place. What material measures are being taken to support those enduring violence and intimidation at home? Are the consequences severe enough for those cowardly enough to commit these crimes?

Political investigation needs political action. Parliamentary questions and motions should be raised at Holyrood and the House of Commons. What measures and resourcing are required to ensure that people are protected in their own homes? Has any effort been made to understand the new alert system and instances of domestic violence?