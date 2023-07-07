All Sections
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: After some trash talk, round one has begun – Scotsman comment

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk’s rivalry just went up a notch
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 7th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

Let’s get ready to rrrumble! In the red corner, we have Mark ‘Meta Man’ Zuckerberg and, in the blue corner, is Elon ‘the Mighty Musk-ox’ Musk. As titanic clashes go, it couldn’t get much bigger. OK, so they may not be stepping into a ring to slug it out for real – yet – but the fight between Musk’s Twitter and Zuckerberg’s new social media platform, Threads, is well and truly on.

Ahead of the launch, Musk tweeted: “I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb.” It was sarcasm but 30 million people had signed up within hours of Threads going live, possibly attracted to the Facebook tycoon’s optimistic talk that the platform would remain “friendly”. Unconcerned, Musk opined that it is “infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram”. Is it really?

Meanwhile, there’s still no date for the actual physical fight the pair have agreed to. However, it may not be too long until their feeds are inundated with millions of memes featuring that old playground favourite: “Fight, fight, fight...”

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are involved in a social media fight and will possibly have a real one (Picture: Mandel Ngan and Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images)Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are involved in a social media fight and will possibly have a real one (Picture: Mandel Ngan and Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images)
