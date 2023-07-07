Let’s get ready to rrrumble! In the red corner, we have Mark ‘Meta Man’ Zuckerberg and, in the blue corner, is Elon ‘the Mighty Musk-ox’ Musk. As titanic clashes go, it couldn’t get much bigger. OK, so they may not be stepping into a ring to slug it out for real – yet – but the fight between Musk’s Twitter and Zuckerberg’s new social media platform, Threads, is well and truly on.

Ahead of the launch, Musk tweeted: “I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb.” It was sarcasm but 30 million people had signed up within hours of Threads going live, possibly attracted to the Facebook tycoon’s optimistic talk that the platform would remain “friendly”. Unconcerned, Musk opined that it is “infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram”. Is it really?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, there’s still no date for the actual physical fight the pair have agreed to. However, it may not be too long until their feeds are inundated with millions of memes featuring that old playground favourite: “Fight, fight, fight...”