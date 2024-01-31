If you’re prepared to overlook the fires (Tesla), crashes (driverless cars) and explosions (SpaceX), the idea of tech billionaire Elon Musk, or rather one of his companies, inserting a wireless computer chip into your brain probably sounds quite exciting. One of Neuralink’s first products will apparently be called “Telepathy” and will enable people to control smartphones and computers “just by thinking”.

Presumably, this would mean you could talk to someone anywhere on the planet with little more than a casual thought. Imagine the possibilities! Our future as part-human, part-cyborg creatures seems assured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The serious side of all this is that the technology can be used to enable paralysed people to walk again and to provide potential cures for other conditions. However, as always, the real money will be made in its mass applications.