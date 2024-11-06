Edinburgh's Lost Shore surfing resort: Sounds like we'll all be Beach Boys soon

The artificial wave pool at Ratho can create more than 20 different types of wave

“Let's go surfing now/ Everybody's learning how/ Come on, on safari with me/ Come on, on safari with me.” There are few sports that played such a key role in a famous band’s story as surfing, and few bands that have done so much to promote a sport as The Beach Boys.

The new £60 million Lost Shore surfing resort near Edinburgh, due to open on Monday next week, has an artificial wave pool that is apparently the largest and most advanced in Europe.

Surfers test out Lost Shore surf resort on the outskirts of Edinburgh (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

For surfers frustrated by long waits for natural waves at various surfing spots, the Lost Shore pool can generate up to 1,000 waves every hour, with more than 20 different types, from starter versions for beginners to full-blown ‘tubes’. According to the Scottish Surfing Federation, it is a “truly world-class venue” and “a game-changer” for the sport.