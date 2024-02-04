The Apex Waterloo Place Hotel was once the beating heart of the North British Railway (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

Edinburgh’s Apex Waterloo Place Hotel has a claim to be the oldest purpose-built one in the city. Work began on the building in 1815 – the same year as the famous battle – and it opened four years later as the Waterloo Hotel.

However, in 1898, it was bought by the North British Railway and turned into its head office, remaining in use under different ownerships until 1971, when it was taken over by the city council. It was not until 2009 that this grand, impressive building returned to its original function.

Now the North British Railway Study Group has presented the hotel with a plaque detailing its place in transport history, after discovering there were few mentions of its previous life. Given the proximity of Waverley Station, train enthusiasts might relish the idea of staying in a hotel that was once the beating heart of the North British Railway.