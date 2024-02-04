All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Edinburgh’s Apex Waterloo Place Hotel should be proud of its place in railway history – Scotsman comment

Hotel named after the 1815 Battle of Waterloo was once the headquarters of the North British Railway
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 4th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
 Comment
The Apex Waterloo Place Hotel was once the beating heart of the North British Railway (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)The Apex Waterloo Place Hotel was once the beating heart of the North British Railway (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)
The Apex Waterloo Place Hotel was once the beating heart of the North British Railway (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

Edinburgh’s Apex Waterloo Place Hotel has a claim to be the oldest purpose-built one in the city. Work began on the building in 1815 – the same year as the famous battle – and it opened four years later as the Waterloo Hotel.

However, in 1898, it was bought by the North British Railway and turned into its head office, remaining in use under different ownerships until 1971, when it was taken over by the city council. It was not until 2009 that this grand, impressive building returned to its original function.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the North British Railway Study Group has presented the hotel with a plaque detailing its place in transport history, after discovering there were few mentions of its previous life. Given the proximity of Waverley Station, train enthusiasts might relish the idea of staying in a hotel that was once the beating heart of the North British Railway.

The preservation of our built heritage is usually focused on the fabric of the buildings. However, remembering the stories of the people who used them is equally as important.

Related topics:WorkHotelEdinburghScotsman
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.