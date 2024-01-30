Edinburgh to welcome more fine dining restaurants - and possible Michelin Stars

Could Lyla be on course for a Michelin Star?

February sees the 2024 Michelin Guide launched and announcements for the Stars of the year - basically who’s won, lost and retained stars for this year - plus there’s the top 50 UK bars within the same week. It must be a hard life being a Michelin inspector or one of the industry insiders that get to choose the best cocktail bars. If you’d like to emulate that lifestyle, you’d do well to head to Edinburgh, as the capital is the home for a range of new, fine dining restaurants.

This March, celebrated Scottish chef Tomás Gormley will launch Cardinal; an intimate, fine dining restaurant on Eyre Place. At Cardinal, Gormley will present his take on modern Scottish dining, with a whopping 13-course tasting menu served in the evening, and a shorter, more concise offering for lunch. Each dish on the regularly-changing menu will highlight the bounty of Scotland’s natural larder, with the team working closely with local suppliers and producers to celebrate the best of the seasons. If you recognise Gormley’s name, it’s because he was awarded a Michelin star at Heron in 2023. He is also chef-patron of Skua, which opened in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge in spring 2023. Cardinal is his first solo venture. Of the launch, Gormley said: “Cardinal gives me and the team an opportunity to showcase something we don’t think anyone in Scotland offers people yet. It’ll be fine dining for sure, but we want things to feel exciting and fun at the same time. Expect a lot of the same energy you experience at Skua, just in a longer, more detailed tasting menu format”

Another new Edinburgh restaurant is a somewhat unexpected one. Avery Edinburgh comes from a celebrated American chef, Rodney Wages, who fell in love with the city while on holiday. This prompted him to shut his Michelin Star Avery in San Francisco in late 2023 and move the operation to the site of the former much-loved Stockbridge Restaurant, which sadly shut down in summer 2023, and sold in the autumn of the same year. Preview dinners are being held now, so an opening date is expected soon.