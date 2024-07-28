Edinburgh over-tourism concerns are real but so is £2.7bn that visitors spend in city

Edinburgh could see anti-tourism protests following the massive growth in visitor numbers over the past two decades

As we report today, there are growing concerns about a backlash against tourism in Edinburgh, as seen in other popular destinations around Europe. Terry Levinthal, director of the city’s Cockburn Association, says that “as the city gets busier and busier, I don’t think we’re that far behind something happening in Edinburgh to really bring this to the fore. Whether that’s a mass protest, I don’t know. Nobody is saying we need to stop tourism, but by God, we need to start managing it.”

Scotland’s capital has certainly become extraordinarily popular. In 1999, there were 980,000 "staying visits” to Edinburgh; last year there were 2.32 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the plus side, these visitors spend £2.7 billion a year and support 30,000 jobs. On the downside, the rise in Airbnb properties has been blamed for exacerbating the city’s housing crisis, as flats are removed from the rental market and turned into holiday homes. Aditi Jehangir, of the Living Rent tenants’ union, says, “we need a city that works for the people, not just the people passing through,” adding, “Edinburgh’s residents are already angry.”

Such problems, in Edinburgh and elsewhere, helped persuade Scotland’s politicians to pass a law allowing councils to impose a visitor levy or “tourist tax” on hotels and guesthouses. This is done in other cities around the world and the theory is that adding a small amount to tourists’ bills is unlikely to stop them from coming, but will provide funds for cash-strapped councils. If people can see greater benefits from tourism, they may be less annoyed by its downsides.

However, writing today, the leading hotelier Sir Rocco Forte sounds a warning about the negative effects of the tax and calls for a boycott. He says his hotel, the landmark Balmoral, could end up paying £1.3 million a year and that the levy could make Scotland’s tourism industry uncompetitive against rivals in England and elsewhere.