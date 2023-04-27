Edinburgh Leisure empowers people to improve their wellbeing, health and quality of life - Tommy George

Edinburgh is one of the wealthiest cities in the county, but also has some of the greatest levels of inequality.

Poverty and poor health are inextricably linked, with people on low incomes more likely to live with multiple long-term health conditions, experience poor mental health, and have a lower life expectancy.

Being active is one of the best things we can do for our health, wellbeing, and quality of life. It can improve: our mental and physical health and wellbeing; our strength, balance, and reduce risk of falls; help us learn new skills; reduce social isolation and loneliness; and boosts our confidence and self-esteem.

Many people living in poverty and affected by inequalities face barriers that can inhibit an active and healthy life, resulting in many people from our most deprived communities failing to meet the UK Chief Medical Officers’ recommended guidelines on the amount of physical activity needed to support health and wellbeing.

Tommy George is Community Development Manager – Active Communities at Edinburgh Leisure

Edinburgh Leisure is a charity on a mission to keep people active and well. We run over 50 sport, leisure, and school venues on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council and are committed to creating opportunities for everyone to be and stay active. We harness the power of physical activity and sport to tackle inequalities and combat the effects of inactivity through our Active Communities Programme.

Each year we deliver over 20 health and wellbeing projects to provide support to improve the lives of around 10,000 people who face the greatest barriers to being active, including those affected by health conditions, disabilities, inequalities, and poverty – empowering them to improve and protect their health, wellbeing, and quality of life.

Cost is undoubtably one of the biggest barriers that prevents people on low incomes from being active. However, research shows that free access isn’t always the solution. A nominal price for activities represents psychological value and supports the behaviour change needed to enable people to be and stay active.

Like many organisations, to cope with rising costs, we’ve had to increase our membership prices and hire charges. To ensure everybody has the opportunity to be active and improve their health and wellbeing, we offer access to physical activity to people on low incomes at a much lower cost. We have kept our products and services for those experiencing poverty and inequalities at the same price as they were last year.

Wellbeing for all at Edinburgh Leisure

Our £10 Get Active Monthly Pass is available for people in receipt of benefits and provides off peak access to the gym, fitness classes, and swimming. And each year, Edinburgh Leisure’s Community Access Programme works with over 200 charities and community groups in the city to provide discounted access to activities, to enable the people they support to be active for £1 a visit. These options have been well received by people on low incomes, with 64 per cent of Edinburgh Leisure’s Community Access Cards and 60 per cent of our Get Active Pass holders living in the most disadvantaged areas of Edinburgh.

Jess, a £10 Get Active Pass customer is a single parent and relies on benefits to get by. She works part-time around her daughter’s school hours and doesn’t have much time for herself or much money left over for treats like fitness memberships.

Since getting the Get Active pass, she has been able to go to the gym or a fitness class when she’s not at work, and it has really helped her to feel better about herself. She can take the pass out anytime that she can afford it or can have a month off if money is tight.

If you are living on a low income or experiencing inequalities, visit www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/activities/active-communities to find out how Edinburgh Leisure can support you to be more active.