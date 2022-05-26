Edinburgh Leisure CEO June Peebles deserves leadership award - Scott Haldane

Scott Haldane is Chair of the Edinburgh Leisure Board

Covid-19 has changed all our lives and the leisure industry, like many suffered because of the various lockdowns and venue closures. However, Edinburgh Leisure, with support from the City of Edinburgh Council, weathered the storm. And while the impact of the pandemic is diminishing, other national and world events are impacting on us. Yet, Edinburgh Leisure continues to adapt and works to overcome the challenges, all the while committed to making a positive contribution to the wellbeing of the citizens of Edinburgh. Indeed, never has the importance of being and staying active been more important to people’s health and wellbeing.

Edinburgh Leisure is a charity on a mission to help keep people active and well. They do this by running over 50 sport, leisure and school venues and are committed to creating opportunities for everyone to be and stay active.

Edinburgh Leisure’s Active Communities programme harnesses the power of physical activity and sport to tackle inequalities and combat the effects of inactivity. Each year the Active Communities Team support around 10,000 people affected by health conditions, disabilities, inequalities, and poverty to be active – empowering people to improve and protect their health, wellbeing, and quality of life. This work is undoubtedly more important than ever and only possible thanks to support from funding partners, supporters, and fundraising.

June Pebbles, chief executive of Edinburgh Leisure, is in the running for an Outstanding Leadership Award

June Peebles, Edinburgh Leisure’s CEO, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Outstanding Leadership Award category as part of ukactive awards. For those that know June, this is a fitting recognition for the leadership, passion, and dedication that June has shown over many years with Edinburgh Leisure, and especially over the last two challenging years.

June led the organisation through the unprecedented period of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading with unflappability and transparency. She led a small leadership team, while 90 per cent of staff were furloughed. Combatting the uncertainty, unknowns, and volatility of the pandemic and despite the various lockdowns, Edinburgh Leisure remained focused on its purpose and values, thanks to exemplary leadership.

The winner of this category will be decided through a public vote on the ukactive website. Voting is open until Friday, 27 May and the winner will be announced during the ukactive Awards Ceremony on Thursday, 30 June at the ICC in Birmingham.

If you value the work of Edinburgh Leisure, please lend your support and vote for June to get her the recognition she deserves. Please note, however, that IP addresses are tracked and monitored, and only one submission can come from any one network so if you vote, please use your own mobile phone (on 4/5G and not a shared Wi-Fi) or home computer.

To vote, and read more about the submission and who June’s competition is, visit www.ukactive.com/ukactive-awards-2022-stage-2-public-vote/