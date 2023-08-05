All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Edinburgh International Book Festival: Greta Thunberg's decision to cancel appearance over Baillie Gifford sponsorship was a mistake – Scotsman comment

Baillie Gifford points out that because they invest for the long-term ‘this has naturally led us away from traditional fossil fuel firms’
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

In a free society, there is a role for peaceful protest. However, as the backlash against Greenpeace’s regrettable decision to drape an “oil-black fabric” over Rishi Sunak’s home shows, sometimes it can be counterproductive.

Greta Thunberg is as zealous a climate activist as there is, choosing to sail across the Atlantic in a yacht to attend a US climate conference instead of taking a fossil fuel-powered plane. This isn’t a form of transport available to many, but she was making a point. Fair enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, her decision to cancel her appearance at the Edinburgh International Book Festival over its sponsorship by investment management firm Baillie Gifford was a mistake. She claimed the company invests “heavily” in fossil fuels and that “greenwashing” – her description of its festival funding – allowed the company “to keep the social licence to continue operating”.

Baillie Gifford responded that just two per cent of its clients’ money was invested in companies “with some business related to fossil fuels”, while five per cent went to firms “whose sole purpose is to develop clean energy solutions”. And it also made a crucial point about net zero: “We are investing on behalf of our clients to grow their savings and retirement funds. When we invest in companies on their behalf, we do so over long time periods – typically ten years or more – so this has naturally led us away from traditional fossil fuel firms.”

So while protests by Thunberg and other environmental activists make a lot of noise, it is companies like Baillie Gifford that actually have the practical tools to make real cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. Their hard-headed, economic judgments are also a challenge to Sunak’s plans to “max out” North Sea oil and gas. As the Prime Minister seeks to lead Britain back to the past, investors are moving in the opposite direction.

Thunberg’s decision suggests she thinks change can be accomplished by PR stunts that make ephemeral headlines. However, the only way to truly win hearts and minds is by reasoned argument and there are few better public events for that than the Book Festival. What a shame.

Related topics:ScotsmanGreenpeaceRishi SunakPrime MinisterNorth SeaBritain
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.