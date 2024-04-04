Get ready! The Americans are coming. OK, so some do already travel across the Pond to appear at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but with Succession sensation Brian Cox fronting a $350,000 fundraising campaign to help pay for US acts to come over in 2025, you can bet your bottom dollar there are going to be a whole lot more.

Dundee-born Cox said that the US Keep it Fringe initiative was designed to “encourage the next generation of emerging US talent at the Fringe, ensuring that a spirit of adventure and collaboration can continue”. He added that “as a Scottish performer who lives in the US, I’m doubly invested in this project to strengthen the cultural bond between our two countries”.

