Raymond Mearns has cancelled all his Fringe shows after suffering a stroke

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is a special event. It creates a unique atmosphere in the city for residents, visitors and, most of all, the performers themselves, particularly those who come regularly. And, at this almost magical time, strong bonds of friendship are formed.

So, in a way, the reaction by fellow comedians following Raymond Mearns’ stroke, which has prevented him from taking part this year, is both truly remarkable and also completely expected.

More than £10,000 has been raised for the self-employed stand-up, a Fringe regular for more than 20 years, through a crowdfunding page. And a stellar list of comics – including Frankie Boyle, Susie McCabe and Fred MacAulay – are to perform at a benefit night. At £20 a ticket, as organiser Jay Lafferty said, it’s “a real steal” given the line-up.