Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows why it's truly special as comedians rally round fellow stand-up Raymond Mearns following his stroke – Scotsman comment

Frankie Boyle, Susie McCabe and Fred MacAulay are to perform at a benefit night
By Scotsman comment
Published 11th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
Raymond Mearns has cancelled all his Fringe shows after suffering a strokeRaymond Mearns has cancelled all his Fringe shows after suffering a stroke
Raymond Mearns has cancelled all his Fringe shows after suffering a stroke

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is a special event. It creates a unique atmosphere in the city for residents, visitors and, most of all, the performers themselves, particularly those who come regularly. And, at this almost magical time, strong bonds of friendship are formed.

So, in a way, the reaction by fellow comedians following Raymond Mearns’ stroke, which has prevented him from taking part this year, is both truly remarkable and also completely expected.

More than £10,000 has been raised for the self-employed stand-up, a Fringe regular for more than 20 years, through a crowdfunding page. And a stellar list of comics – including Frankie Boyle, Susie McCabe and Fred MacAulay – are to perform at a benefit night. At £20 a ticket, as organiser Jay Lafferty said, it’s “a real steal” given the line-up.

This is the spirit of the Fringe at its best and we’re all invited, although it’s unlikely tickets will be available for long. Best wishes to Raymond Means and we hope someone videos the gig, so he can watch it as he recovers at home. Laughter is a fine medicine, after all.

