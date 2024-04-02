Mean people sometimes say politics is showbiz for ugly people. So when politicians started appearing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, there were some raised eyebrows. How dare they intrude on the very place that some of them disparage as ‘La La Land’?

However LBC presenter Ian Dale, who plans to interview leading figures from Holyrood and Westminster at the Pleasance in August, has now stuck up for politicos right to be ‘platformed’ in this way, making a welcome break from arguments about whether people should be ‘no-platformed'. Among his guests is former Prime Minister Liz Truss (alleged to have once asked Nicola Sturgeon how she got into Vogue magazine).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...