Finding temporary accommodation during the Edinburgh Festival is a real problem

Every August, Edinburgh Festival turns the city into a joyous celebration of humanity at its boldest, brashest and, sometimes, best. For a few weeks, it is the capital of not just Scotland but the entire artistic world. So if there was ever a time to ease “unreasonably onerous” conditions imposed on residents who want to let out a room to visitors, it would be then.

However, an Edinburgh Council committee has now rejected a plan by city officials for a trial relaxation of the rules. They dismissed the “one-sided, anecdotal evidence” in support of the idea, grumpily complaining it came as a “direct result of lobbying by the Festival Fringe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...