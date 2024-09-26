Have Your Say: How much should Edinburgh's tourist tax be?

As Edinburgh prepares to introduce a visitor levy or tourist tax, vote in our poll for how much you think it should be

Using new legislation, Edinburgh Council plans to introduce a ‘visitor levy’ – also known as a tourist tax – of 5 per cent on the cost of overnight stays for up to seven nights. The authority is carrying out a public consultation to ask what capital residents, businesses “and visitors” think about the idea.

Council leader Cammy Day described the levy as a “once-in-a-lifetime chance” for the city to harness its “global visitor appeal”. “With the potential to raise tens of millions of pounds a year once it’s established, a visitor levy for Edinburgh presents a huge opportunity for us to invest sustainably in maintaining and developing the things that make our city such a great place to visit – and live in – all year round,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Council is consulting about plans to introduce a tourist tax in the city (Picture: Oli Scarff) | AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money could be used, he added, to keep the city “clean and green”, preserve “our incredible heritage sites” and support tourism-related businesses.

The council wants to know, so what do you think? Is it a bad idea that could damage tourism, an important economic sector, and which should be scrapped entirely?

Is 5 per cent too much, should it be 3 per cent instead? Or is that actually too little? Eight per cent, as proposed by the Scottish Greens, could potentially raise a lot more money – but not if it puts people off from going.

According to leading hotelier Rocco Forte: “Scotland is already not a cheap destination, and this can only deter cost-conscious visitors who will increasingly choose to go elsewhere. I expect we will see more foreign visitors choosing to spend two nights instead of three in Edinburgh, and more time at destinations in England where no visitor levy will apply.”