For a while, we all stayed closer to home as a worldwide pandemic left us unable to venture very far.

Foreign holidays, which seemed just part of life as we sought temperatures, food and culture a little less familiar, were put to the back of our minds as we locked down our movements and dipped our expectations while waiting for the threat of the virus to pass.

A couple of years on, however, and those far away destinations don’t appear to have come back into view.

New research suggests British holidaymakers have increasingly turned to staycations this year amid wildfires across Europe and soaring air fares, with domestic trips proving popular again for next year. We are travelling shorter distances and not staying as long, with Edinburgh remaining in the top three destinations. Money of course is at play here but it seems a change in mindset has also taken place as the unfamiliar becomes less appealing and the roll of the foreign travel dice feels less tantalising than before.

Edinburgh is in the top three destinations for British holidaymakers as travellers chose to stay closer to home. PIC: Trey Ratcliff/CC/Flickr

Home, it would appear, is where the heart is.