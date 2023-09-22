​Don’t let a grumpy bus driver put you off a trip to Spitaki - Fiona Duff

​Do you ever think, when you come across a person who deals with the public as part of their job that they perhaps need to go on a course?

Fiona Duff

That happened to me on Friday night when I was heading to everyone’s favourite Edinburgh Greek restaurant, Spitaki, to meet some friends.

Rather handily, the number 36 bus passes close to my home and then near to that of a couple of the other diners that evening, and has a stop near East Claremont Street

I duly checked my bus and train app (blimey, if I can work that, then anyone can) and toddled off to get the bus, letting friends know that it was due to leave Queensferry Street about 7.05pm.

It arrived a few minutes early; luckily I had as well, so I hopped on reading to head for my hummus.

As we stopped at the lights on Henderson Row, ready to turn into Dundas Street I spotted my friend Adrian.

Due to a spine injury, he can only get around with the help of two walking sticks, and boy does he get around.

I realised that it might take him a bit longer to get to the bus and so I popped up to see the driver. I said “that chap walking beside us on sticks wants to get on this bus”, to which he replied, “I have a schedule” and then increased his speed and whizzed passed the stop.

So I Tweeted (or X-ed if Elon so prefers) as I was totally appalled. Lothian Buses haven’t bothered to respond.

Do they not train their drivers to be considerate to disabled people? Do they not want people to use buses, but would rather they are left on the pavement for 30 minutes until the next one?

Shame on them. I even sent the registration of the bus in question (BT14 0LD in case they need to be reminded).