After Russian forces fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Kyiv, concern is growing that Vladimir Putin is planning another winter bombing campaign targetting Ukraine’s power grid – in the hope that people’s fighting spirit will break as they eke out an existence in cold, dark homes with no running water.

Last winter it did not work, but it is thought this latest attack could be part of a renewed attempt, with the UK Ministry of Defence reporting Russia has been stockpiling cruise missiles for months. Ten missiles were fired towards Kyiv at about 3am yesterday and, while all were successfully intercepted, the debris injured at least 53 people.

