Don't forget Ukraine: Vladimir Putin may have begun another winter bombing campaign targetting civilians – Scotsman comment
After Russian forces fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Kyiv, concern is growing that Vladimir Putin is planning another winter bombing campaign targetting Ukraine’s power grid – in the hope that people’s fighting spirit will break as they eke out an existence in cold, dark homes with no running water.
Last winter it did not work, but it is thought this latest attack could be part of a renewed attempt, with the UK Ministry of Defence reporting Russia has been stockpiling cruise missiles for months. Ten missiles were fired towards Kyiv at about 3am yesterday and, while all were successfully intercepted, the debris injured at least 53 people.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been appealing for more air defence munitions, said: “The terrorist state has just demonstrated how crucial this decision is.” After the Ukrainian leader met Scandinavian leaders in Oslo, they issued a joint statement warning against war fatigue. “We must continue to stand united against Russia's illegal and immoral war,” they added. We could not agree more. The West must not betray the victims of Putin’s aggression in their hour of need.
