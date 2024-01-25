Donald Trump’s victory in the New Hampshire primary was no surprise, given he is the runaway favourite for the Republican nomination. Yet still, he was as graceless as always towards his one remaining rival, Nikki Haley, declaring she was “delusional” and an “imposter”.

The late Republican politician John McCain, who served as a pilot in the Vietnam War and spent years in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” prison after his plane was shot down, was “not a war hero”, Trump once declared, adding: “I like people who weren’t captured.” (Trump avoided being drafted because of a “bone spur” in his foot.) On the Democrats’ side, "Crooked Hillary” has now become “Crooked Joe”. The list of his personal insults is long.

