Donald Trump struggles with gag order as prosecutors claim he's 'not above the law' – Scotsman comment
Donald Trump, the well-known Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire golf course owner, can’t seem to catch a break in his various legal difficulties in the US.
According to federal prosecutors, the former US President is not, apparently, “above the law”. The claim was made after Trump’s lawyers argued he had presidential immunity and therefore couldn’t be prosecuted for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 US election result. However, for some reason, the prosecutors seem to think Trump “is subject to the federal criminal laws like more than 330 million other Americans”. The very idea! Don't they know who he is?
And now he's been threatened with prison time for mocking a judge's clerk on social media. The judge in a civil court case had earlier issued a gag order on Trump and was clearly unhappy that an offending social media post had not been taken down. Trump's lawyers humbly submitted that it had been an oversight by his staff. They may or may not have said “sorry, he won’t do it again” but, given his fondness for regular online updates, we wouldn’t count on it.
