Donald Trump, the well-known Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire golf course owner, can’t seem to catch a break in his various legal difficulties in the US.

According to federal prosecutors, the former US President is not, apparently, “above the law”. The claim was made after Trump’s lawyers argued he had presidential immunity and therefore couldn’t be prosecuted for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 US election result. However, for some reason, the prosecutors seem to think Trump “is subject to the federal criminal laws like more than 330 million other Americans”. The very idea! Don't they know who he is?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad