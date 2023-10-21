All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Three killed in deadly weather across UK | Flooding deluges Brechin
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Donald Trump struggles with gag order as prosecutors claim he's 'not above the law' – Scotsman comment

Donald Trump’s lawyers argue he can’t be prosecuted for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 US election result. Not everyone agrees
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 21st Oct 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

Donald Trump, the well-known Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire golf course owner, can’t seem to catch a break in his various legal difficulties in the US.

According to federal prosecutors, the former US President is not, apparently, “above the law”. The claim was made after Trump’s lawyers argued he had presidential immunity and therefore couldn’t be prosecuted for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 US election result. However, for some reason, the prosecutors seem to think Trump “is subject to the federal criminal laws like more than 330 million other Americans”. The very idea! Don't they know who he is?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And now he's been threatened with prison time for mocking a judge's clerk on social media. The judge in a civil court case had earlier issued a gag order on Trump and was clearly unhappy that an offending social media post had not been taken down. Trump's lawyers humbly submitted that it had been an oversight by his staff. They may or may not have said “sorry, he won’t do it again” but, given his fondness for regular online updates, we wouldn’t count on it.

Related topics:Donald TrumpScotsmanPresidentAberdeenshireAmericans
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.