And so it begins

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Trump has taken office, and Britain’s moral capitulation is in full swing. The new president has already done a series of horrible things that will profoundly damage the world, let alone the UK, and we must now brace for years of looking the other way.

There’s been a pardon for the far-right insurrectionists who attacked police, he’s left the World Health Organization, and sought to end birthright citizenship, an unconstitutional attack protected by the 14th amendment that no patriot could follow, to say nothing of the motivation being about race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the climate, he has scrapped electric vehicle targets and pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement, again, because he does not believe in the climate emergency. This is dangerous, irrational and unintelligent. If another country had done it, there would be strong words from our leaders. Instead, there will be talk of working together and reaching out, because when hasn’t reason worked with this orange bigot.

Then there is his approach to trans rights, with Trump making it official policy that there are “only two genders, male and female”. Those who celebrate this reveal themselves not as those with “legitimate concerns”, but narrow-minded creatures entirely rejecting trans people’s existence. It is a policy that takes America backwards, and spreads fear.

Then there is his repeated plans to conquer Greenland, no really, or make Canada a US state. However deranged, however unlikely, these are things he has said. These plans for expansion represent the language you hear from Russia, from China. I wonder what those leaders would be considered.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is in a difficult position with the new US president | Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

But on this, and so many issues, the UK and Scottish Government are likely to offer shrugs and sighs, rather than the outrage and honesty we saw after Trump was ousted. It will frustrate, enrage, and lead to questions of ethics, but it is, unfortunately, the price of doing business. There has already been a silence over a “Roman salute” that wasn’t at the inauguration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have already seen this recognition of our own status in the debate over tariffs. Trump’s policies are dangerous and could be deeply damaging to Britain’s economy. It is real people who will feel that. But instead of saying this, our politicians will say please, thank you, and appeal to his Scottish heritage.

It’s peak diplomacy, looking the other way, staring at your shoes because to speak up will cost us financially. Why yes we agree that is bad, but we need the money and to respect democracy. It’s this approach that has seen Labour seek closer ties with China, and the blossoming relationship with Saudi Arabia, a state that executed a journalist.

Most concerning of all, this failure to confront bad behaviour will only encourage it at home. If the leader of the free world can use that slur, if someone can say certain words on social media without being banned, why can’t our public, why can’t our politicians, who are rarely scared to at least flirt with the far-right.