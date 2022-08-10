Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who among us would not sympathise to think of a home being desecrated in this way?

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third World countries,” complained former US President Donald Trump. “Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.”

However, to be fair, if we may, to the FBI agents who carried out the search of his ‘Winter White House’, they did have a warrant. And they were reportedly looking for classified documents that may have been removed from the actual White House and not returned after Trump left office, as required by law.

Fortunately, Trump was in New York during the search/assault, so his distress was probably not as great as it might have been.

And presumably, it was considerably less than that experienced by former Vice-President Mike Pence, members of Congress, their staff and the police officers who fought for hours to defend them from an armed mob of Trump supporters who attacked the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden being formally declared the next US President.

We now know that while this was happening, Trump watched the riot unfold on television, refusing requests from those around him to call off his supporters despite earlier telling them they needed to “fight like hell” or “you're not going to have a country anymore”. That was an “assault” on democracy.

Donald Trump could be in trouble with the law (Picture: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)