Doddie Discofest: How we're all invited to join in the fun

Festival to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation is being held on the island of Coll – and anywhere else you like

Doddie Weir was a giant of the rugby world, an inspirational player for both Scotland and the British Lions. But he was also – by all accounts – tremendous fun, something that came across in his natural and infectious smile.

When it emerged he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, we got to see his bravery and determination as well as his good humour in the face of terrible adversity, as he responded by setting up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to fund research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend, people will gather on Coll for the Doddie Discofest, organised by his friend and teammate Rob Wainwright and featuring BBC Radio 2’s OJ Borg among others, to raise money for the foundation and the local community centre. “This exemplifies what Doddie was all about,” Wainwright said. “He was great fun and loved a party.”