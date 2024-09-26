Doddie Discofest: How we're all invited to join in the fun
Doddie Weir was a giant of the rugby world, an inspirational player for both Scotland and the British Lions. But he was also – by all accounts – tremendous fun, something that came across in his natural and infectious smile.
When it emerged he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, we got to see his bravery and determination as well as his good humour in the face of terrible adversity, as he responded by setting up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to fund research.
This weekend, people will gather on Coll for the Doddie Discofest, organised by his friend and teammate Rob Wainwright and featuring BBC Radio 2’s OJ Borg among others, to raise money for the foundation and the local community centre. “This exemplifies what Doddie was all about,” Wainwright said. “He was great fun and loved a party.”
If, like us, you’re already getting FOMO – fear of missing out – don’t worry. You can organise your own Discofest for Doddie by emailing [email protected]. A much-missed sporting hero, Doddie Weir is still the life and soul of all the best parties.
