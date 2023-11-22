Do have fun at Christmas but put your safety first - CI Mark Hamilton

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton Local Area Commander, South West Edinburgh

​While the South East did experience some pockets of disorder, it was not to the same extent as our colleagues in North East of Edinburgh and other regions across Scotland. However, collectively, we feel the impact that these attacks have and we will be supporting our colleagues wherever required to identify all of those responsible and bring them to justice.

I’m pleased to note that in relation to some of the offences we observed in the South East, arrests have been made, with further inquiries continuing.

It is not outwith the realms of possibility that some of the offenders for the Niddrie attacks reside within the South East and if any intelligence leads us to an individual within this area, we will act upon it. If you believe you have any information that can assist with investigations into Bonfire Night offences, not just in the South East, but across Edinburgh, please contact us directly via 101 or by making an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

On a more positive note, we are fast approaching the festive season and that means that our city centre will soon be bustling with visitors and locals, all keen to enjoy the festive attractions, shop for gifts and enjoy nights out with friends and family.

We will once be officially launching Operation Winter City, our annual policing campaign to keep the public safe over Christmas and New Year and more details on this will be coming out shortly.

Our night-time economy becomes increasingly busier over the coming weeks and it's vital we do everything we can to keep patrons safe. However, this is not something we can do in isolation and we work closely with those who work within licensed premises to deter criminal activity and share information relating to any suspicious behaviour or individuals. Nightguard runs all year round, so the public can rest assured that our commitment to keeping pub and club goers safe is not just for Christmas.

For anyone who is planning a night out in Edinburgh city centre imminently please help us keep you safe by taking some simple but effective steps to ensure your evening is memorable for all the right reasons. Plan your journey in advance and know how you're getting there and back. Also make sure you have a fully-charged phone and all your money, cards and ID that you may require. If drinking, please do so responsibly and know your limits, while also looking out for those in your group. For more information on staying safe , please visit our website at www.scotland.police.uk.

Sticking within the city centre, I am aware of recent issues relating to youth offending in the area, as well as within Morningside. This includes various incidents of antisocial behaviour, vandalism and other offences that have left communities unsettled and concerned as a result.

I want to reassure all of those who live and work in these areas that we are responding appropriately to the incidents that have been reported and we have already met with a number of businesses and local residents to fully understand the level of offending. Local officers are conducting additional patrols in the affected areas and will be proactively pursuing those who are believed to have been involved.

In addition, we have been engaging with schools to speak directly with young people and highlight the risks and consequences of involving themselves in such activities.

We are continuing to conduct inquiries into the incidents and if anyone has any information they believe may be relevant to us, then please come forward.