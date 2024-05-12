Ditching vanity policies to focus on economy is Swinney's best hope - Scotsman leader comment

Competent government must take priority over divisive vanity projects.

Kate Forbes pledging to get the Scottish economy “firing on all cyclinders” will be music to the ears of business in the country.

The new Deputy First Minister said on Sunday she wants to “get stuff done” and that economic choices made this year will “determine whether Scotland reaps the benefits for decades to come or forever laments the missed opportunities”.

She has suggested reducing the hurdles to investment and prioritising jobs and wages, not bureaucracy.

Warm words, but sitting in the highest taxed part of the UK, many will be waiting with keen interest to see what actually changes in the Swinney era. Change must happen, and it must happen fast.

There are suggestions the new First Minister will ditch many of the controversial policies of his predecessors and concentrate on the real priorities of the population.

This would certainly be a welcome move as The Scotsman has constantly argued for competent governance to take priority over divisive vanity projects.

How this will be achieved with a Cabinet made up – with the exception of Ms Forbes – entirely of the same ministers who pursued this agenda under Humza Yousaf is difficult to see. But with polls confirming Scottish Labour is cementing its lead over the SNP at both Westminster and Holyrood, a swift move to recapture the centre ground is Mr Swinney’s best hope.

Scotland has potentially another two years of this government, which is not long but time enough to make an impact or at least set out a new direction, particularly around the crisis in the NHS, education, and the all important economic development.

Mr Swinney said at the weekend that the SNP was beginning a “new chapter” with hope and optimism at its heart. The challenge will be demonstrating that is well founded.