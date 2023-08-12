The single most biodiverse habitat on Earth is perhaps an unlikely one: soil. According to recent research, it is home to an estimated 59 per cent of life, from tiny microbes to mammals.

Now scientists have added two previously unknown creatures to the list. Talpa hakkariensis, a new species of mole, and Talpa davidiana tatvanensis, a subspecies, were found living in the mountains of eastern Turkey, where they cope with summer temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius as well as heavy winter snowfalls. The UK has only one species of mole, Talpa europaea, but there are actually 18 Eurasian species and subspecies, following the discovery of these latest two.