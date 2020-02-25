Did Donald Trump eat the broccoli samosa or not? We ask the burning question – leader comment

A broccoli and corn button samosa on the menu for Donald Trump and party during his visit to India sparks controversy.

Okay kids, hands up who likes broccoli? Now come on, don’t make a face, it’s good for you! Open up, here comes the choo-choo train...

Getting young children to eat their greens can be tricky. And some kids never truly grow old, even if they get to be US President.

George HW Bush, for example, hated broccoli. After a report that he’d banned the vegetable from Air Force One, the 41st US President admitted: “I haven’t liked it since I was a little kid and my mother made me eat it. And I’m President of the United States, and I’m not going to eat any more broccoli!”

So whoever decided to serve broccoli and corn button samosas to Donald Trump and party for their visit to India may have been taking a culinary risk. Trump is, after all, better known for his love of burgers.

Whether Trump tried one is unknown. But the reaction of the twitterverse was swift. Some were shocked that broccoli was considered a samosa filling, noted India Today. Where was the aloo or spicy potato? So perhaps it was a special Trump request. After all, he is a big boy now, a “very stable genius”, no less.

