Diabetic man's legs saved from amputation at last moment shows the wonder of modern medicine

Barry Mayled was preparing to lose both his legs below the knee until a form of microwave treatment proved successful

A double leg amputation is a terrifying prospect. After a simple verruca on his foot became infected, that was the situation facing Barry Mayled.

Over several years, it failed to respond to various different treatments, with ulcers and painful growths spreading across both feet. Mayled, an architect and garden designer from Wales, said his doctors then suggested it was “a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ my legs would have to be amputated below the knees”.

However, he decided to try a form of medical microwave technology and, this time, the treatment proved to be a success with the 73-year-old diabetic crediting it with not only saving his legs but also his life. Called Swift, the device was developed by Stirling-based firm Emblation, set up by scientists Gary Beale and Eamon McErlean after they met while studying at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University.

Barry Mayled's diabetic ulcerations were treated successfully with Emblation’s Swift device (Picture: Mark Hawkins for Holyrood PR)