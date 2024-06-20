Despite yet more terrible news for SNP, independence still hangs in balance

Unionists celebrating the SNP’s slump in the polls still need to think carefully about how to win the independence debate

Given we know those negotiations would be little more than a brief and blunt refusal if they took place at all, it’s completely pointless. The actual message is that instead of getting on with running the services the Scottish Government is responsible for, the SNP will continue to spend their time and energy – and our money – on fighting Westminster.

John Swinney launched the SNP manifesto in Edinburgh yesterday

This fondness for legislative posturing can also be seen in the nationalists’ plan for a legal guarantee to keep the NHS in public hands. Those on ridiculously long NHS waiting lists who remember the Scottish Government's supposedly legally binding “Treatment Time Guarantee” know the worth of such laws which can be ignored or overturned by a future parliament.

A new poll by Savanta adds to the evidence that voters are getting weary of this kind of politics, with the SNP projected to win just 17 seats, down from their current 43, and Labour on 27. Any ‘Swinney bounce’ has belly-flopped. Given such figures, some unionists might be tempted to agree the election should be the second referendum the SNP have been demanding, but it’s probably better for all to agree it was always a silly idea.