Assuming no late drama, Donald Trump’s state visit has gone about as well as anyone could have hoped, with the US President saying he was grateful “beyond words” for the hospitality shown to him and lauding the “unbreakable bond” between America and the UK.

“The ties between our countries are priceless,” he said, adding there was “no more natural partnership in the world". Keir Starmer, meanwhile, said it was a “great day for the Special Relationship” and that the bond between the UK and US was "the very foundation of our security, our freedom and our prosperity".

Trump also brought with him a string of multi-billion-pound investment announcements that will have been music to the ears of a Prime Minister whose handling of the economy has so far been distinctly unimpressive.

Donald Trump and Keir Starmer hold a press conference at Chequers on the US President's state visit to the UK (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images

Could have been much worse

Where Starmer has excelled is in his efforts to maintain good relations with the US, as has been recognised by some opposition politicians. Trump’s “unprecedented” second state visit was just the latest part of an ongoing charm offensive.

It may have only been partly successful, with UK businesses like the Scotch whisky industry suffering from the imposition of American tariffs on imports, but things could have been a lot worse if Starmer had listened to the hotheads who argued the UK should take an overtly hostile approach towards Washington.

However, despite all the diplomatic niceties, as Lord Palmerston said in 1848, “we have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow.” And Trump has been recklessly stretching what he supposes is an “unbreakable bond” between the two countries.

His ridiculous trade war on the world, his refusal to take strong, decisive action against Vladimir Putin over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and his attempts to bully Denmark, a Nato member, into handing over Greenland all call into question his commitment to being an ally, let alone the leader, of the free world.