PA

Recently back in Scotland after 40 years away, Martin Roche looks at his hometown of Glasgow, on the final leg of his journey of discovery around the country

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While writing this piece, I took a break to London, where I lived for 15 years. Whatstruck me most on this visit is the way the city has allowed its trees to grow. Glasgow could do with more big trees. Make everywhere a leafy suburb. Brighten every day,.

Born in Glasgow, I was within days removed elsewhere in Scotland. Now in my seventies, for the first time I’m discovering Glasgow. It has taken me in and shown me its delights and its shame. Part of its shame is the sectarianism that still scars its soul. What puzzles me is that in a Scotland where religious observance appears to be in freefall, people of rival Christian allegiances indulge in mutual hatred. What madness is this? Why are we poisoning the minds of the young? How does it profit us as a nation to practise the infantile lunacy and moral corrosion of sectarianism?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow has seen its ethnic and religious mix change dramatically across recent decades. It prides itself on its welcome to people from different cultures.

But sinister political forces are eating away at racial harmony. Glasgow will do well to see them defeated at the ballot box.

Glasgow’s shame also includes the unchecked litter and graffiti that spoil its streets and buildings. And what’s the point in spending millions on upgrading avenues and squares if they are never washed? Good housekeeping starts with doing simple things well. Many millions could be added to retail business turnover across the city by simply keeping it clean. It’s a job for every business and citizen, not only the city council.

Glasgow forty years ago was black with two centuries of smoke, its great industries vanishing, its spirit on life support. But it found its voice and expressed it through a big round yellow smiling face. “Glasgow’s Miles Better”, said Mr Smiley. And it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s Glasgow needs a renewed vision (not a super-region; an idea of doubtful political legitimacy). Contemporary Glasgow starts from a far stronger point than it did four decades ago. But the Glasgow of the 80s had a much deeper pot of money than the cash-strapped civic leaders of now.

Post-industrial economics and almost twenty years of Westminster government austerity have hollowed out big city budgets across the UK. Glasgow can take a bow that it’s maintained its vibrancy and attractions as a dynamic European city. Indeed, it’s a leading player in the Eurocities movement. That helps bring the city events, status and recognition.

Glasgow boasts world class sports, leisure and cultural facilities and a rich daily menu of events and attractions. That richness extends to its hotels and restaurants. In contrast, its bus service is diabolical and it’s simply scandalous that the underground shuts at 6.15pm on a Sunday. Improved public transport would surely boost city centre and suburb alike. To the credit of the city council, it wants the busses back in public hands.

Bright spots abound. The famous Citizens Theatre reopens this month. George Square is getting a full makeover. Sauchiehall Street, apart from needing regular washing, is much more inviting, following its long and costly refurbishment. The venerable Glasgow Art Club (GAC) has just been completely refurbished. Worth a visit any day (and the food’s good too).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re more than a club now, we’re a destination” says GAC Council member Gordon Yuill, once boss of the much-lamented Rogano restaurant, and other fine dining establishments in the city.

Sadly, and shamefully, Rennie Mcintosh’s masterpiece Art School building is still just a pile of ashes. France rebuilt Notre Dame in five years.

Beyond the city centre there are still too many cracked and dangerous pavements. Too many potholes, broken railings, weed-blighted streets, feral seagulls and derelict factories. Too many buildings of great architectural merit slowly crumbling.

Fear not, however, Glasgow is still smiling. Its heart is still strong. I know this from the warmth I experienced from many when I moved to the city. I know it too because I asked three Glasgow University students, all well under thirty and whose roots are far from Scotland, what they think of Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three despair of the M8’s evisceration of communities. They want the Clyde used as a waterway for recreation and commerce. They’re mystified that such an asset flows redundant.

When I met them for coffee in the city centre, they all said Glasgow has opened its arms to them and made them welcome.

Alan Ruben, a third-year humanities student, grew up in Spain and is half American. He says there’s a feeling of hope in the city and believes its reputation for friendliness is wholly justified. On the negative side he fears that too many working-class communities live in isolation. “We need to heal the scars of a car-centered individualistic society.”

First year electronics and artificial intelligence undergraduate Motaz Amer came to the UK four years ago, as a refugee from Yemen. Now two years in Glasgow, he says. “It feels like a second home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, Glasgow has problems, but it’s also open-minded and cosmopolitan and has a great history and a lot of ambition.”

Leonard Hockerts, studying mathematics and computer science, hails from Germany. He’s impressed with Glasgow’s cultural offering, “I can’t think of another city of this size where you can do so much.”

Hockerts and Ruben are so enamoured of Glasgow they have applied for UK citizenship. It’s a reasonable bet Motaz Amer will seek the same. Let Glasgow flourish.