Chan eil càil a choltas g'eil na freagairtean ceart aig Humza Yousaf. (Dealbh: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

[English-language version below]

Chaidh gu leòr a sgrìobhadh agus a ràdh mu òraid Humza Yousaf aig co-labhairt an SNP air neo-eisimeileachd aig an deireadh-sheachdain, dìreach mar a bhiodh dùil.

A-rèir dè am beachd a tha agad fhèin air a' ghnothach, bha na thuirt e na thogail spiorad (a’ cur neo-eisimeileachd aig cridhe iomairt na h-ath thaghaidh) no na bhriseadh-dùil, bho nach eil freagairt fhathast air dè bu chòir a dhèanamh nuair a dhiùltas Westminster ri reifreann aon uair eile, mar a dhiùltas.

Bhon taobh a-muigh, ‘s e cothrom caillte a bha seo airson slighe eile a ghabhail. Gu cinnteach, feumar iadsan a tha dìleas dhan phàrtaidh agus a tha a' strì cho dìcheallach airson neo-eisimeileachd a chumail air an dòigh. Às an aonais, cha bhi faisg air an uimhir a spionnadh anns an iomairt.

Ach, a’ toirt sùil nas fharsainge na sin air cùisean, chan iad, nuair a thig e gu h-aon is gu dhà, a tha cudromach: chan eil na bhòtaichean aca-san a’ dol ach chun an aon taoibh, an SNP no co-dhiù gu pàrtaidhean eile a tha taiceil dha neo-eisimeileachd.

‘S e an duilgheadas gum feumar 10% eile de shluagh na dùthcha a thionndadh, mus biodh e tòrr nas duilghe iarrtas airson reifreann a dhiùltadh.

Air a’ bhun sin, tha e duilich fhaicinn ciamar a tha òraid Humza a’ gluasad chùisean.

Tha dà rud sònraichte a dh’fheumas am pàrtaidh a dhèanamh: sa chiad àite, ‘s e sealltainn g’ eil iad comasach air cùisean a ruith (rud nach eil idir follaiseach an-dràsta) airson beagan de chofhurtachd a thoirt dha daoine gun tig an troimh-chèile a thig le neo-eisimeileachd a làimhseachadh ann an dòigh choileanta. (Brexit...)

San dàrna àite, feumar a thighinn an àirde le freagairt air na ceistean mòra mun not agus dè thachras leis a’ chrìoch le Sasainn nuair a thig e gu malairt, mas e agus gu bheilear a’ dol a-steach dhan EU a-rithist.

Gun dèiligeadh leis an dà rud sin, tha e duilich fhaicinn ciamar as urrainn dha neo-eisimeileachd gluasad air adhart – ged a bhiodh e ceart gu leòr le cuid fuireach anns an t-suidheachadh sa bheil sinn an-dràsta, leis an SNP a’ buannachadh taghadh an dèidh taghadh ach gun neo-eisimeileachd a bhith a’ tighinn càil nas fhaisge.

Agus tha cunnart anns na thuirt Humza. Tha gu leòr a’ tuigsinn gur ann ris an ùine fhada a dh’fheumar neo-eisimeileachd a bhith a’ coimhead.

‘S dòcha nach eil tòrr fuaim a’ tighinn bhon bhuidhinn seo, ach tha iad a’ fàs gu math an-fhoiseil nach eileas a’ gluasad air dè dh’fheumas a dhèanamh agus iad cuideachd a’ faicinn mar tha an luchd-bhòtaidh anns na sgìrean dùthchail a’ fàgail a’ phàrtaidh ri linn fàilnichidhean mòra poileasaidh: aiseagan, an A9, HPMAs, taigheadais, àiteachais...

Chan eil na h-argamaidean airson neo-eisimeileachd a’ dol a dh’fhalbh, ach tha cunnart mura tig atharrachadh, gum falbh tòrr dhen spionnadh anns an iomairt ri linn nach eilear a’ gluasad air adhart.

Le cho cugallach ‘s a tha suideachadh Humza Yousaf, sin an rud bho dheireadh a dhìth air, ged is e e fhèin a bhios as coireach ris aig a’ cheann thall.

English-language version:

As might be expected, the speech by Humza Yousaf at the SNP’s convention on independence last weekend attracted a lot of comment among the chattering classes and media commentariat. Depending on your particular point of view, his offering could be seen as a kind of rallying call (putting independence “front and centre” of the next election campaign, pandering to the de facto vote faction) or a damp squib, as it offers no alternative strategy when the inevitable refusal to allow a referendum comes from Westminster.

Viewed from the outside it seems like this was an opportunity missed for a reset and a new direction. Of course, there is a need to keep the party loyalists and the flag-waving foot soldiers enthused. Without their energetic zeal for the cause, the SNP and the independence movement at large would be in danger of falling flat on its face.

But from a strategic point of view, they shouldn’t really be the important ones: their votes can be banked on when it comes to any election, either for the SNP or other independence-supporting parties at least. The crucial challenge is to convince the additional ten per cent of voters who are needed to get that indisputable public mandate of up towards 60 per cent, which will then make the calls for a referendum that much more difficult to ignore, if not downright impossible. On that front, it’s hard to see how last weekend’s offering goes any way towards addressing that.

Primarily, there are two things that the party needs to do: firstly, show signs of good, competent governance – sorely absent at the moment – to provide the unconvinced with a sense of security that any constitutional upheaval can be dealt with. Secondly, they need to come up with a credible solution to the questions over monetary policy for an independent Scotland and the border and trading arrangements with the rest of the UK, if the central policy of EU membership is to be pursued.

Without these two things in place, it’s hard to see how the independence question can move forward in any meaningful way – even if it would suit some fine to be locked in this neverendum constitutional logjam, where the SNP continue to win election after election on the old principle of divide and rule, ironically enough a favoured tool of British Imperialism in its heyday.

Humza’s attempt at an all-things-to-all-independence-men position, as outlined last weekend, also carries a significant risk. There are plenty in the movement and among SNP voters who understand that the only credible strategy is a long-term one – even Michael Russell alluded to this in the aftermath of Sturgeon's resignation.

They may not be the most vocal of supporters, but they are growing increasingly disenfranchised by a lack of coherence on what’s needed, and many of them understand all too well why the voting base of the SNP in rural areas is deserting it due to a depressing litany of policy failures: ferries, the A9, highly protected marine areas, housing, agriculture…