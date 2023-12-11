Data is key for success in the hospitality sector - Jennifer Tilly

There are plenty of reasons to be encouraged about Scotland’s emergence from the pandemic-fuelled crisis in tourism and hospitality. Signs of a healthy bounce-back are everywhere we look.

The flow of visitors may not yet be back to pre-Covid levels, but those who visit are staying longer and spending more. Recent international statistics show the average sum they put into local businesses is up by nearly a quarter.

“Gastro experience” touring is on the rise, and Scotland has a reputation for growing some of the world’s finest ingredients and having the best chefs to prepare them.

The global value of whisky exports grew last year to more than £6 billion for the first time, with double-digit sales growth in Singapore, Taiwan, China and India now making Asia-Pacific the industry’s largest regional market.

'Gastro experience' tourism is on the rise (Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Promising as this progress is, we cannot expect these natural resources and traditional skills alone to pull the sector out of its present woes. Getting back to where things were pre-Covid and pushing far beyond that requires everyone to embrace data analytics and modern technology.

ResDiary’s Beyond the Booking UK Hospitality Industry Report 2023 laid bare the scale of existing and emerging threats and challenges. Threats like the seemingly irreversible trend away from offices. As firms offer staff opportunities to work from home, there is a direct impact on businesses reliant on corporate footfall.

Staff shortages also remain a significant concern in Scotland. Our findings earlier this year showed just over half (52 per cent) of restaurants are now open on fewer days each week due to recruitment issues, with 64 per cent looking to fill staff vacancies.

The implementation of LEZs may change consumer behaviour – with diners preferring to stay in their local areas to eat out rather than pay extra if they have a non-compliant vehicle. Campaigners cite reduced accessibility to venues for deliveries, causing higher food prices, as suppliers are forced to upgrade vehicle fleets to meet the regulations.

Jennifer Tilly, Head of Operations, ResDiary

Within this turbulent landscape, those who have sharpened their strategic focus on harnessing the power of data to attract diners and improve their customer experiences are seeing the brightest light at the end of the tunnel.

Every booking captures vital data, and operators are learning what a vital asset it can be. What are the peak times for bookings? How big is the average group of diners? How long do particular types of clients use their table for? Answering these questions with certainty opens lucrative avenues for optimising a restaurant’s daily operations.

It applies to marketing and other areas of customer experience, too. Trends in booking, average spending and orders can all help to tailor publicity, improve menu design and enhance service.

Whether via a venue’s listing on discovery platforms like Dish Cult or a dedicated website and social media account, ensuring an updated, easy-to-use experience with an online reservation system and an easy-to-browse menu will keep people coming back.

As the rapidly growing adoption of hospitality technology continues, the development of new features and the incorporation of artificial intelligence accelerates makes this an exhilarating time to be part of this sector.

As we emerge from the storm, those who steer a data and tech-driven course will be the first to go full steam ahead when we reach calmer waters.