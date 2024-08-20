Cuts begin to bite – and they won’t be the last
It is sadly ironic then that it is in the arts sector that we may be learning of some of the initial impacts from the Scottish Government’s cash crisis. The freeze on non-essential spending announced by Deputy First Minister Shona Robison will cut deep across the country, in every area of life as Scots are told to “brace” for tough decisions ahead.
For the arts, not even the joyful celebration that is Edinburgh in August will be able to lift the gloom that many organisations are experiencing, or the trepidation about what comes next.
Yesterday we learned that a vital fund for artists and performers has been suddenly shut down after millions of pounds of Scottish Government funding was closed to individuals.
Creative Scotland's “open fund” was one the main sources of government funding for many. Chief executive Iain Munro said the decision was “unavoidable” after the government refused to confirm some around £8.4m of its core grant funding and cut other promised support worth £2.25m.
It will not be the last cut.
Of course lifeline services have to take priority, but the impact of brutal cuts cannot be understated.
Creative Scotland has warned of a risk of “significant job losses," organisations having to change their entire financial model and even complete closures across the cultural landscapes if it is left on “standstill" funding when it decides on £87.5m worth of applications for support in October. It has a projected funding gap of around £47.5m. The likelihood of that being filled looks increasingly slim.
Tough decisions are coming, we are told, and they are decisions which could have a profound impact on the viability of organisations in the future.
We do not envy those in charge who face having to make them.